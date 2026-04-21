Hounds' Charlie Abel Named the MLR Player of the Week

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Chicago Hounds tighthead prop Charlie Abel has been named the MLR Player of the Week following a tireless performance against the New England Free Jacks in Week 4.

Abel epitomized the grunt work that underpins Chicago's dominance up front, carrying hard and often to wear down the Free Jacks' defense - twice muscling over the line for tries. His workrate off the ball was equally relentless, arriving at 18 rucks and making seven tackles to keep Chicago's momentum rolling throughout.

Abel's combination of physicality, finishing, and sheer work rate made him the standout performer of the week.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 21, 2026

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