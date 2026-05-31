Oh No He Didn'T?!?!?

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Orlando Storm YouTube Video







No love lost between Rowland and his former team ahead of the postseason.

The current all-purpose yards leader adds a 33-yd TD to the stat sheet.

#ufl #highlight #football







United Football League Stories from May 31, 2026

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