Océanic Will Wear Commemorative Jerseys at the 2025 Memorial Cup

RIMOUSKI, QC - Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, during the opening game of the 2025 Memorial Cup between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Rimouski Océanic, the host Océanic will wear a special commemorative jersey that honours servicemen and women, carrying on a Memorial Cup tradition that goes back to 2008. This year's commemorative jersey from the Rimouski Océanic is a tribute to the cultural and historical connection between Rimouski's maritime tradition and Canada's bilingual heritage.

The crest featured on the Rimouski Océanic's commemorative jersey is drawn from the official badge of HMCS d'Iberville, a Naval Reserve Division proudly based in Rimouski, Québec. The badge symbolizes unity (ENSEMBLE) and d'Iberville's naval legacy as a bridge between Canada's official languages. Within the badge is a battlemented bridge, representing strength and defense, positioned above flowing water to signify nautical foundations. Framing the design are two poignant symbols: a red rose for English heritage and a blue fleur-de-lis for French heritage - together, they reflect Canada's dual official languages and cultural roots. Completing the crest is a shield bearing the Arms of d'Iberville.

In addition to the crest, the colours of the jersey and the left shoulder patch are inspired by the 2000 Rimouski Océanic championship team jerseys, commemorating the 25th anniversary. The commemorative jersey was revealed at the Arrival of the Cup presented by Levio held yesterday outside of Sun Life Financial Coliseum.

All of the commemorative jerseys worn by the Océanic during tonight's opening game of the 105th Memorial Cup will be auctioned off over the course of the tournament at CHL.ca/auctions. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these game-worn jerseys shortly after tonight's game gets underway, with proceeds of the sale going to The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund. This program supports Canada's Veterans, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, as well as their families in need.

In every Memorial Cup since 2008, the host club has worn commemorative sweaters in the opening game of the tournament as a way to recognize servicemen and women. These game-worn jerseys are always auctioned off following that first game of the Memorial Cup, with the proceeds of the sale going towards the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund.

Since the inception of this meaningful jersey program at the 2008 Memorial Cup in Kitchener, Ontario, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its Member Leagues have raised more than $316,000 for the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, underscoring the league's ongoing commitment to honouring those who have served our country.

"We're always so grateful to see the CHL and its players' commitment to the Memorial Cup, it shows how seriously they care about our service men and women," says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. "The commemorative jerseys are meaningful on their own, but the funds raised when they are auctioned off, really help facilitate the work we do to honour and support our Veterans. Over a quarter of a million dollars has been raised for the Dominion Command Poppy Trust fund since this tradition started in 2008, and I extend our sincere appreciation."

Every year, these commemorative sweaters also tell an important story. Last year, at the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Michigan, the Spirit wore a one-of-a-kind jersey that paid tribute to veterans and the allyship between the United States and Canada.

The 2024-25 season marks the 105th time the Memorial Cup is presented. Since being awarded for the first time 106 years ago, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America - becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) in March 1919, this trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

The 2025 Memorial Cup is marking the return of the CHL's championship event to Québec for the first time in ten years, highlighting the province's strong hockey tradition. This year's tournament also marks only the second time Rimouski has ever hosted it, having previously welcomed the Memorial Cup back in 2009.

In addition to the host Rimouski Océanic from the QMJHL, the 105th edition of the Memorial Cup, which is scheduled from May 22 - June 1, will feature the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

