CHL Announces Officiating Team for the 2025 Memorial Cup

May 23, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







RIMOUSKI, QC - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize the officiating team selected by the director of officials from each of the CHL's Member Leagues to work the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Québec.

The team of four referees and five linepersons is made up of experienced officials from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Together, this group of officials has more than 100 years of combined experience, ensuring a high quality of refereeing for this championship.

Among the officials assigned is Sylvain Losier (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL), who is working a CHL-record eighth Memorial Cup (2003, 2006, 2009, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2022 & 2025), breaking the previous record of seven.

Losier - who has worked 32 seasons in the QMJHL since 1993 - recently set a record for most career playoff games officiated (247) in the QMJHL. He is also one of only two linespersons in the history of the QMJHL to have worked more than 1000 regular-season contests.

In addition to Losier, the officials assigned to this event are:

Referees

Samuel Bernier (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Nicolas Leduc (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Mac Nichol (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Taylor Burzminski (Western Hockey League / WHL)

Linespersons

Nicolas Boivin (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Mat Hicks (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Sylvain Losier (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Spencer Knox (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Mitchell Gibbs (Western Hockey League / WHL)

The first game of the 2025 Memorial Cup is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT between the host Rimouski Océanic and the WHL champion Medicine Hat Tigers. The 2025 Memorial Cup marks the return of the CHL's championship event to the province of Québec for the first time in 10 years. Every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2025 Memorial Cup will air in the United States on NHL Network and be available to stream live for free on Victory+ for viewers outside of Canada.

SCHEDULE

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 23 - Medicine Hat vs. Rimouski (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 24 - Moncton vs. London (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 25 - Rimouski vs. London (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 26 - Moncton vs. Medicine Hat (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 27 - London vs. Medicine Hat (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 28 - Rimouski vs. Moncton (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 29 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Semi-Final - Friday, May 30 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)

Championship Final - Sunday, June 1 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2025

CHL Announces Officiating Team for the 2025 Memorial Cup - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.