NWSL All Goals - Week 19
Published on October 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 6, 2025
- Two Weeks Out: Gotham FC Final Home Match to Celebrate Queen Kriegs, Presented by CarMax - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Courage Suffers Big Loss at Home as Playoff Race Intensifies - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Suffers Big Loss at Home as Playoff Race Intensifies - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Suffers Big Loss at Home as Playoff Race Intensifies - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.