No. 2 Atlanta Falls in Postseason Opener

Published on April 10, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Second-ranked LOVB Atlanta Volleyball dropped its 2026 postseason opener Friday night, falling in three sets (25-21, 25-20, 25-21) to No. 3 LOVB Austin at Freedom Hall in Louisville.

Match Stats

"Austin played very strong. They put us under pressure, and we could not [relieve] that pressure," said Atlanta head coach Paulo Coco. "There were some okay points for us ... but our offensive system can work much better."

Austin quickly jumped out to a two-set lead, controlling the pace in both frames. Atlanta didn't see a service run longer than two points until the third. In that third set, Atlanta drew as close as 16-15, but a 5-1 Austin run gave the victors a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"They were executing their gameplan whereas we were a little timid in ours. We were letting balls drop that normally don't. We weren't executing in our serve. Just playing on our heels rather than going forward and being ready for everything," said outside hitter McKenzie Adams.

Opposite Ivonee Montaño led Atlanta with 14 points on a .321 attack efficiency for yet another match in double figures. She added one block and eight digs. Outside McKenzie Adams followed with seven kills, one ace and one block, and middle Tia Jimerson hit .500 with six kills.

As a team, Atlanta hit .237, compared to .370 for Atlanta. Both teams made seven blocks apiece, and Atlanta held a slight edge in digs at 41-36.

For Austin, four athletes reached double-digit points. Outside Logan Eggleston scored 13, Madisen Skinner added 11, and both Madi Banks and Asjia O'Neal each scored 10 points a piece. Carli Lloyd earned Player of the Match honors after setting Austin to a .370 attack efficiency.

"That's a good part about playing them tomorrow. We don't have this feeling [for long], we're just gonna go," said setter Ella May Powell. "I have no doubt that this team will find the right energy to do what we need to do."

With the loss, Atlanta drops to 0-1 in the two-match semifinal series. It concludes Saturday, April 11 with a 6 p.m. Eastern contest. Should Atlanta win, the teams will play a golden set to 15 points immediately following the match to determine the series winner, who'll advance to next weekend's LOVB Championship held in Long Beach, California. Austin can advance with just a match victory.







League One Volleyball Stories from April 10, 2026

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