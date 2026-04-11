Austin One Step Closer to Championship Series After Sweeping Atlanta

Published on April 10, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Third-seeded LOVB Austin opened the LOVB Playoffs round in dominant fashion Friday, sweeping #2 LOVB Atlanta, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, in the first match of the best-of-two series.

Match Stats

"Real proud of the way we showed up and competed. I think this was one of, if not the best match we played this season, it was the most complete for sure," said LOVB Austin Head Coach Erik Sullivan.

Austin controlled the match from the opening serve, delivering one of its most efficient performances of the season behind a balanced offensive attack and disciplined play on both sides of the ball. Orchestrating it all was Player of the Match Carli Lloyd, who led Austin to a .370 team hitting percentage while dishing out 36 assists to go along with 11digs and four points in just three sets.

Austin set the tone early with elite passing and in-system play. The team surged ahead behind a strong offensive rhythm, building a lead midway through the set. Asjia O'Neal made her presence felt at the net with multiple key blocks late, while Austin's offense continued to apply pressure. O'Neal sealed the set with a smooth slide kill, giving Austin the 25-21 win.

The second set was competitive, but Austin remained in control. Leading 12-9 at the media timeout, the team continued to execute clean, efficient volleyball across the board. Despite a late Atlanta push, Austin closed out the set 25-20 to take a 2-0 match lead.

Austin once again started strong in the third, though Atlanta kept things within reach early. Logan Eggleston delivered in key moments, using powerful swings to spark a mid-set run and force a timeout with Austin leading 16-10. Atlanta responded with a late surge to cut the deficit to one, but Austin quickly regained control behind steady offense and composed play. With everything clicking, Austin finished the sweep with a 25-21 set win.

With the win, LOVB Austin takes a 1-0 lead in the semifinal series and will face LOVB Atlanta again tomorrow, Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. Central. A victory would secure Austin a spot in the LOVB Championship in Long Beach, California on April 16 and 18. If Atlanta wins the second match, a golden set to 15 points will immediately follow to determine who advances.







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