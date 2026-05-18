NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

NLL Finals: Game 2: Rock vs Thunderbirds

Published on May 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


The Toronto Rock defeat the Halifax Thunderbirds in Game 2 to become the 2026 NLL Champions.

For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 18, 2026


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