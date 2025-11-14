Newport Gulls Youth Winter Clinics Are Back

Published on November 14, 2025 under New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Newport Gulls News Release







The Gulls are extremely excited to announce that our popular Youth Winter Clinics are back for their 5th Year in 2025! As in previous offseasons, the Youth Winter Clinics will be held in the University of Rhode Island Rams' state-of-the-art indoor baseball facility - known as "The Barn" on campus located at 3 Keaney Rd. Kingston, RI 02881. These clinics will be held on Sundays in December from 9:00am-12:00pm on:

December 14th

December 21st

December 28th

Members of the 13- team New England Collegiate Baseball League, the Gulls have won a league-leading eight (8) championships and have produced 41 Major League Baseball players/coaches. Alumni such as Catcher and 3x World Series Champion, Will Smith; Utilityman and Gold Glove Winner and 2x World Series Champion Tommy Edman (Los Angeles Dodgers); Outfielder and 2x World Series Champion Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Angeles) and more are some of the active Gulls alumni currently playing in Major League Baseball!

The Gulls are driven to continuously develop collegiate baseball players, helping them take the next step in their professional careers. However, the Newport Gulls also believe that we have an obligation within the communities of Newport County and Rhode Island to serve the youth population. Coupled with developing our own players each Summer, these Winter Clinics allow the Newport Gulls to develop the next generation of future stars (and even Gulls!) by offering premier coaching and training focusing on the polishing and development of various pitching, hitting, and fielding skills for boys and girls alike during the downtime of the winter months.

Over the years, many Rhode Island Rams have played for the Gulls such as Pitchers Bo Brutti (2019, 2021) & Justin Cherry (2019, 2021), Outfielder Greg Cavaliere (2019), Infielders Joe Fortin (2021) & Michael Anderson (2023), and Catcher Michael Borrelli (2023).

Coaches confirmed thus far for the 2025 Youth Winter Clinics include 19' and 21' Gull and current Director of Player Development and Operations for URI Baseball, Bo Brutti; Ben Brutti, Kingston, RI native and current Professional Baseball Player for the Cincinnati Reds organization; [More Coaches to be Announced!]

Clinics will cost $325.00 for all three sessions or $125.00 per individual session. Participants will receive a Newport Gulls T-Shirt, Hat, and Player Evaluation from the coaching staff. Boys and girls ages 8-12 of all skill levels are welcome to attend!

Registration forms can be accessed on newportgulls.com and paid for online via Square or check sent to PO Box 777 Newport, RI 02840. Please contact 401-363-2134 or operations@newportgulls.com if you require further information or have questions about attending clinics this Winter.

Registration Link:

https://newportgulls.pointstreaksites.com/view/newportgulls/giving-back-to-our-community/winter-clinic

We look forward to seeing all of our stars this December!







New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from November 14, 2025

Newport Gulls Youth Winter Clinics Are Back - Newport Gulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.