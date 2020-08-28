NERDS Herd Hang on to Beat Deep Dish 5-4

JOLIET, IL - The NERDS Herd hung on late to beat the Chicago Deep Dish 5-4 in a suspenseful Friday night City of Champions Cup contest. The Deep Dish battled back from a four-run deficit after the third inning to bring the game to within a run, but the NERDS Herd ultimately rode a four-run second inning and their solid pitching to the close victory.

Center fielder Ashton Creal's performance Friday night was crucial in the NERDS Herd win. He was 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Creal contributed to the win defensively, too, diving to steal a hit and an RBI from Deep Dish shortstop Justin Jones in the second inning.

The NERDS Herd plated four of their five runs in the second inning. Third baseman Brylie Ware recorded two RBIs in the frame with a single to left field, and left fielder Terence Doston pitched in with an RBI infield single. Catcher James Free scored the other run in the second after walking and crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

First baseman Mark Traylor batted in the final run of the game for the NERDS Herd in the third inning, lacing an RBI single to left field to score Creal.

Scott Firth pitched effectively for the NERDS Herd on the way to his first City of Champions Cup win. The righthander struck out seven over five innings, surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks. In Firth's last three starts, he has allowed just five earned runs while striking out 21 batters over 16 innings.

Kipp Rollings pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the NERDS Herd. He struck out two while giving up no hits and two walks. Bubby Rossman took over on the mound for the ninth inning and worked around a leadoff single for his third save of the summer.

Third baseman David Kyriacou provided the longest hit of the night for either team in the Deep Dish loss. In the fifth inning, the leadoff hitter lifted a two-run moonshot down the right field line for his first home run of the City of Champions Cup. After the game, Kyriacou's .333 batting average ranked second on the Deep Dish after designated hitter Erik Ostberg's City of Champions Cup-leading .397 figure.

Catcher Peyton Isaacson and right fielder Colin Barber each batted in a run for the Deep Dish in the loss. Isaacson smashed a double to the left field wall in the sixth inning, and Barber hit a single to left in the third inning. Center fielder Brandon Riley scored on both knocks. Isaacson helped out on defense, too, gunning a runner out at third base on an attempted steal in the fifth inning.

Deep Dish starter Vladimir Nunez was assigned the loss after pitching five innings and allowing five earned runs. He struck out four. Alex Jorgensen relieved Nunez and delivered three scoreless innings with three punchouts for the Deep Dish.

With Friday's win, the fourth-place NERDS Herd improved to 6-15 in the City of Champions Cup. The third-place Deep Dish fell to 9-14 with the loss. The Deep Dish will play next against the Joliet Slammers on Saturday at 1:05 p.m., while the NERDS Herd will match up against the Joliet Tully Monsters on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Chicago Deep Dish 4 6 0 8

NERDS Herd 5 8 0 8

WP - Scott Firth (1-2)

LP - Vladimir Nunez (0-4)

SV - Bubby Rossman (3)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Ashton Creal (2-2, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 SB)

