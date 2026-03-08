Nebraska Secures a 'Grand' Sweep in Front of Sold out Crowd

GRAND ISLAND, NE - The state of Nebraska once again proved why it's the Volleyball Capital of the U.S. as a sold-out Heartland Events Center played host to a LOVB Nebraska sweep of LOVB Salt Lake (29-27, 25-16, 25-22) on Saturday night in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Outside hitter Jordan Larson shined once again for Nebraska (5-7), recording her third-straight match with 15+ points. The Hooper, Nebraska, native tallied 14 kills on a season-high .385 hitting efficiency, tacking on 13 digs for her second double-double in three matches.

"I think I've always kind of played like this," said Larson. "You never know when the last could be, and so to me it's just like how can I continue to leave it all out there. How do I continue to show up and let my body do it? I'm really trying to enjoy this as much as I can."

The other half of Nebraska's dominant outside hitting tandem, Anne Buijs, was close behind Larson, securing 13 points on 13 kills. Opposite hitter Kimberly Drewniok rounded out a trio of Nebraska athletes in the double figures for points and kills, also scoring 13 points on 13 kills.

The true highlight of the match were the fans that filled the Heartland Events Center. Central Nebraska showed up and made it known, creating a tough environment for Salt Lake while continuously energizing the home bench.

"We're thrilled to be in Grand Island. That's the best crowd we've had all season," said Nebraska head coach Suzie Fritz.

"You could feel the energy. I think they helped us with a couple points. They really do make a difference and it's really impactful for us to hear that and be a part of it," said Larson.

"When Jordan got announced in the starting lineup, I told her I got goosebumps because the fans were just so amazing," said Drewniok.

Salt Lake (8-6) continues having midseason struggles, extending its losing streak to five matches and now falling one game back of first place. Outside hitter Claire Hoffman led all athletes on the floor tonight with a match-high 16 points and 15 kills.

"Unfortunately, really frustrated after the match," said Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro. "We gotta look forward and no one's feeling sorry for us. We're going to try to get back to work and fix a couple things."

LOVB Nebraska will look to continue its hot streak next Thursday, March 12, against LOVB Madison for a 7 p.m. Central first serve at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The contest will stream on ESPN+.







