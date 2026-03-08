Atlanta Drops Four-Set Match against Madison

Published on March 8, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Atlanta, GA - LOVB Atlanta saw its six-match win streak snapped Saturday night, falling to LOVB Madison in their second matchup of the season between the two teams. Atlanta battled back from an early deficit, but ultimately Madison secured a 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-19 road victory on Saturday night.

Match Stats

Both squads dueled throughout the opening set, leading to a tight finish. Despite the early fire, Atlanta fell short 25-22. Madison applied heavy service pressure and forced Atlanta out of the system in the second, running away with it to take a two-set lead.

Atlanta regrouped and delivered their strongest performance of the night in the third set. Controlling the tempo and executing in transition, the home team pulled away and prolonged the match, 25-18.

"Being aggressive and going for it, but doing that in a way that were together as a group, communicating well, that was the key to our success when we did have it," said setter, Ella May Powell.

That energy carried into the fourth set, but Madison quickly regained control. The teams traded points early before Madison created separation with a mid-set run. They closed the set 25-19 to clinch a four-set win.

Outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo led Atlanta with 13 points - 12 kills, one block - while both Magdalena Jehlárová and Ivonee Montaño scored 11 points apiece. McKenzie Adams paced the team defensively with 13 digs, and both Rachel Fairbanks and Ella May Powell saw time at setter.

Despite the loss of their six-match win streak, Atlanta (7-6) remains in third place in the LOVB standings and is one win shy of No. 2 Salt Lake. Atlanta will next take on league-leading LOVB Houston (9-5) at 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, March 14. That match will be streamed free on Victory+.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.