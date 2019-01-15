Napa Silverados Announce Team Manager for 2019 Season

The Napa Silverados have selected their new Manager for the 2019 season. Bruce Johnston, Owner and General Manager of the Napa Silverados Baseball Club has announced that Devon Ramirez will be the Manager of the Silverados for the 2019 season.

"Devon served as a Player Coach for us in 2018. I was very impressed with his work ethic, knowledge of the game, and attention to detail. In addition to having experience in our league, he also brings a wealth of experience from his playing and coaching days not only in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, but also internationally. He brings a lot of experience and enthusiasm to the club which will be a terrific asset to us and our players" said Johnston.

The 29 year old Ramirez is a graduate of the University Of Dominguez Hills, and in the PAPBC has played professionally for 8 years, not only for the Silverados but also for the Vallejo Admirals Pittsburg Diamonds, and San Rafael Pacifics. Internationally he has played professionally in Australia, Europe, Japan and Taiwan. He coached for 2 seasons in Australia, and also helped the Ostrava Arrows of the Czech Extraliga win their first ever championship.

Ramirez commented: "To come back to the Pacific Association was a great experience for me. I was able to get back to my family and the grind of everyday baseball. I couldn't have come into a better situation than working with Bruce and those involved with the first ever professional baseball team in Napa. Now I look forward to this second year of continuing the growth of this wonderful franchise and helping the young men that will be with us in this second year become true professionals".

"Being a player coach this past season was something very unique, being able to lead through my everyday work ethic and routine. But also being able to connect with guys that are beginning their professional careers which wasn't too long ago for me, was very special".

"I am excited for this next chapter of this franchise, and for the city of Napa".

The Napa Silverados played their first year in 2018 with home games at the Napa Valley College ballfield, and will start the 2019 Season on May 31, 2019. The complete schedule is to be released in January.

For more information on Devon, Silverados Sponsorship opportunities or their Host Family Program contact Bruce Johnston at (707) 254-8377 or bruce@silveradosbaseball.com.

