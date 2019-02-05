Napa Silverados Announce Director of Ticketing and Special Events

The Napa Silverados have selected Elise Boutet to serve as Director of Ticketing and Special Events for the 2019 season. Napa Silverados Owner Bruce Johnston made the announcement and said "I am delighted to have Elise back with the club this year. As an Intern in our Inaugural 2018 season she did a terrific job in a lot of different roles. She is very familiar with the ins and outs of our ticketing system, and will also contribute in Special Events planning and marketing. She is a terrific addition to the team!".

Boutet graduated from Novato High School in 2015, and will be graduating from UC Davis in March 2019 with a BA in Economics and a minor in Sociology. She commented: "I am so excited to part of the Silverados organization for a second year and have the opportunity to tackle the ticketing and special events side of the club. I'm looking forward to connecting with local organizations in the Napa community and meeting even more wonderful Silverados fans!"

The team is currently in discussions with additional candidates to add to the staff, as there are currently openings in Stadium Operations, Baseball Operations, Marketing, Community Relations, and Sponsorship Sales. Johnston Added "while the season does not start until late May we are hoping for some additional commitments and are in discussions with a number of our staff members from last year's team!".

Johnston is seeking sponsors, annual program and stadium advertisers to support the team and community youth groups and nonprofits who will benefit from team events. He is available at (707) 254-8377 and bruce@silveradosbaseball.com.

