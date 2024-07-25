Morehead City Marlins Anticipate Renovation of Big Rock Stadium

MOREHEAD CITY, NC - The Morehead City Marlins are thrilled about the upcoming renovations of Big Rock Stadium. This exciting development promises to enhance the fan experience, create greater economic impact to Carteret County and continue the Marlins' commitment to the Morehead City community.

Big Rock Stadium will undergo extensive upgrades to improve facilities and amenities. These renovations are set to create a more comfortable and enjoyable environment for spectators while also modernizing the stadium to meet the evolving needs of players and fans.

Buddy Bengel, Owner of the Morehead City Marlins, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, stating, "The renovation of Big Rock Stadium represents a significant milestone for our organization and our fans. We are extremely thankful to Representative Celeste Cairns and Representative Jason Saine for their help on this project. These improvements will elevate the overall game-day experience and enable more events at the stadium which will increase our economic impact and benefit many businesses in Carteret County.

These improvements are made possible through $2 million in State appropriations, which will be used to improve the stadium, attract additional visitors, and increase economic impact in the area. The Morehead City Marlins were pleased to partner with the Town of Morehead City in requesting and receiving these funds from the State.

Construction on Big Rock Stadium is scheduled to begin in the coming months, with completion anticipated before the start of the 2025 baseball season. The Marlins invite fans, residents, and supporters to join them in celebrating this exciting milestone for Morehead City sports.

Chip Allen, Commissioner of the Coastal Plain League, shared his excitement about the renovation, stating, "The upcoming renovations at Big Rock Stadium are a testament to the Marlins' dedication to their fans and the Morehead City community. These improvements will significantly enhance the fan experience and solidify the stadium as a premier venue in our league. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the team and the local economy."

For further updates and information about the Big Rock Stadium renovation project, please visit the Morehead City Marlins website at www.mhcmarlins.com and the Town of Morehead City's website at www.moreheadcitync.org.

