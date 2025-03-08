Montréal Spoils Boston's Agganis Arena Debut with 3-2 over Fleet

March 8, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - Cayla Barnes scored just 21 seconds into overtime to give the Montréal Victoire a 3-2 win over the Boston Fleet before a sold-out crowd of 5,968 at Agganis Arena on Saturday afternoon. The result comes just one week after the Victoire defeated the Fleet 3-2 in overtime at the Bell Centre and gives Boston their first loss in their last seven games in their home state. Despite defeat, the Fleet extended their point streak to a team record seven games. Scoring began early in the first period with a goal from Victoire captain and former Boston University Terrier Marie-Philip Poulin at 3:41, followed quickly by a tally from Catherine Dubois at 7:39 to give Montréal an early two-goal lead. At 14:25, Jamie Lee Rattray put Boston on the board, giving the Fleet momentum going into the second period. Halfway through the middle frame, Amanda Pelkey capitalized on a rebound from a Lexie Adzija shot off the post, tying the game at two and ending regulation scoring. In extra time, Laura Stacey, who extended her point-streak to six games with a pair of assists, fired a stretch pass to Barnes who scored on a backhand shot on the rush to secure the victory. Ann-Renée Desbiens earned her thirteenth win of the season, the league leader in the category, with 19 saves on 21 shots. Aerin Frankel recorded 26 saves on 29 shots in the loss. Montréal has extended their lead atop the PWHL standings with 43 points - eight points ahead of Boston and Toronto who are tied for second-place with 35 points.

QUOTES

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie about settling down after Boston tied the game 2-2: "I think after a goal scored there's a lot of momentum that can be taken away there. I thought we got a little bit scrambly after each goal against, but then we settled down. Once they tied it up, I felt like we could then just almost play 0-0 hockey again. And sometimes when you're playing with a lead, you're playing with a little bit more hesitancy, and forgetting about the score. I thought our team settled well after the goals were scored against us, and then we just had to keep pushing till the end."

Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin on playing once more on the Boston University campus: "I mean, it was very special to come back to Boston, and even more to play here at Agganis Arena. I'll say, it brought back great memories. It was four years of my life that were some of the best. So, it was really special, and I'm really happy with the win."

Boston Head Coach Courtney Kessel Kessel: "Another overtime game versus Montréal, I feel like it's something we like to do. I think our last 40 was much better than our first 20, so we have to find a way to come out and make an impact in the first 20."

Fleet forward Jillian Dempsey on the atmosphere in Agganis Arena: "It was great getting to play in the city and have the fans turn out for this. We had the classic 'Frankel' chants in the third, those never disappoint. We were thrilled with the turnout that we got today."

NOTABLES

Including playoffs, eight of the 11 all-time meetings between the teams have gone to extra time.

Montréal has now won six of seven games this season that have gone to extra time, with three overtime wins and three shootout victories, and lead the PWHL with a .857 winning percentage in games beyond regulation.

Boston set a new PWHL record with their ninth result beyond regulation this season. Their record in such games is 5-4, including 2-4 in overtime decisions.

The Fleet's seven-game point streak carries a record of 3-2-2-0 capturing 15 of a possible 21 points since Feb. 16.

Montréal's 43 points in 22 games surpasses their inaugural season total of 41 points in 24 games. Boston's 35 points in 22 games ties their inaugural season total across 24 games.

Ann-Renée Desbiens  extended her streak to 14 straight starts allowing two or fewer goals. The Victoire netminder continues to lead her Fleet counterpart Aerin Frankel in wins (13/11), goals-against-average (1.72/2.01), and save percentage (.936/.930) this season.

Cayla Barnes became the third defender and second rookie to score an overtime goal this season. The former Boston College Eagle scored in enemy territory and for the first time since her second game of the season on Dec. 4. She now ranks third in rookie scoring with 11 points (2G, 9A) in 22 games.

Laura Stacey tallied two assists to extend her point streak to a team-record six games (4G, 5A). The alternate captain has contributed to all three Victoire overtime goals this season (2G, 1A) and continues to lead the team in scoring against the Fleet with five points (2G, 3A) in four head-to-head games this season.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored in consecutive games for the first time this season, bringing her league-leading goal total to 14 and extended her road point streak to six games (6G, 2A).The Victoire captain, who returned to her Boston University alma mater, has now produced offensively in all five career games played at Agganis Arena from the Terriers (3 GP, 1-3-4), to Canada's National Women's Team (1 GP, 1-1-2), and the Victoire (1 GP, 1-0-1).

Catherine Dubois set a new career-high with her third goal of the season, and first in seven contests, surpassing her inaugural season total (2) in five fewer games.

Jamie Lee Rattray set a new career-high with her fourth goal of the season, surpassing her inaugural season total (3) in two fewer games. Six of her season's seven points have come in nine games since February's international break (3G, 3A).

Amanda Pelkey tallied for the second straight game against the Victoire and has produced all three of her season's goals in her last four contests.

Lexie Adzija recorded her first multi-point performance of the season and first career multi-assist effort. The Boston forward has collected three of her four points this season in the last two games against Montréal.

Jillian Dempsey recorded her first point in her eighth game as a member of her hometown Fleet. The secondary helper came against her former team, having played for Montréal during the inaugural season.

Anna Wilgren collected her fifth helper of the season and has assists in back-to-back games for the first time in her PWHL career.

Claire Dalton recorded her sixth assist and ninth point of the season in her 22nd game, matching her inaugural season point total in 20 games (5G, 4A).

Dara Greig ended a 12-game point deficit with a secondary assist, her second helper of the season.

Hilary Knight and Stacey entered the game tied for second in shots on goal with 73 and are now tied for first in the category with 76.

Montréal remains undefeated in nine games when outshooting their opponent.

The Fleet will return to play at Agganis Arena on Mar. 26 when they host Toronto.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Montréal 2 0 0 1 - 3

Boston 1 1 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Montréal, Poulin 14 (Stacey, Wilgren), 3:41. 2, Montréal, Dubois 3 (Dalton, Greig), 7:39. 3, Boston, Rattray 4 (Adzija), 14:25. Penalties-Schafzahl Bos (holding), 9:21.

2nd Period-4, Boston, Pelkey 3 (Adzija, Dempsey), 12:59. Penalties-O'Neill Mtl (slashing), 1:36; Knight Bos (boarding), 6:31.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Grant-Mentis Mtl (tripping), 5:52.

1st OT Period-5, Montréal, Barnes 2 (Stacey), 0:21. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Montréal 13-10-5-1-29. Boston 6-8-7-0-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Montréal 0 / 2; Boston 0 / 2.

Goalies-Montréal, Desbiens 13-2-0-1 (21 shots-19 saves). Boston, Frankel 11-4-3-0 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-5,968 (sell-out)

THREE STARS

1. Cayla Barnes (MTL) OTW

2. Lexie Adzija (BOS) 2A

3. Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) 1G

STANDINGS

Montréal (10-6-1-5) - 43 PTS - 1st Place

Boston (7-5-4-6) - 35 PTS - 2nd Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Montréal: Wednesday, March 12 at New York at 7 p.m. ET

Boston: Saturday, March 15 at Ottawa at 2 p.m. ET

