Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Andy Cabrera scored his 10th goal of the season after Wahab Ackwei had opened the scoring to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, moving Locomotive into second place in the USL Championship's Western Conference.







