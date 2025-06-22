Sports stats

USL Monterey Bay FC

Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

June 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Andy Cabrera scored his 10th goal of the season after Wahab Ackwei had opened the scoring to lead El Paso Locomotive FC to a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, moving Locomotive into second place in the USL Championship's Western Conference.
