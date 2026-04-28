MLR in Nashville for the First Time. This Happened: Chicago vs. New England: Week 4 Highlights

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







Major League Rugby came to Nashville for the first time, and Luke White earned his 100th MLR Cap. Find out what happened at the Music City Rugby Showdown.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 28, 2026

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