Miners Bring in Four Pitchers for 2019

April 12, 2019 - Southern Illinois Miners

Miners Bring in Four Pitchers for 2019





Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that they have signed four more pitchers for the upcoming season, with right-handers Chase Adkins, Andrew Bernstein and Gabe Gentner joining left-hander Jared Skolnicki as new additions to the roster.

Adkins pitched last season for the rookie affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in the Arizona League, and posted a 2.22 ERA, 27 strikeouts, seven walks and just 16 hits allowed in 24 1/3 innings. Before that, the 5'11" righty was the Friday night starter in his senior year at the University of Georgia, going 5-0 with a 4.30 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 29 walks in a team-best 81 2/3 innings. Included in his 16 starts was a three-start stretch against nationally-ranked opponents Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Ole Miss during which he put up an ERA of 1.56. In addition to two seasons as a starter with the Bulldogs in the SEC, the Powder Springs, Georgia native played one year at Chattahoochee Valley Community College and one year at Coastal Carolina University.

Bernstein comes to Southern Illinois after one year with the rookie affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Gulf Coast League, going 4-0 in 2018 with a 1.08 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. He pitched his final two years in college at California Baptist University, where he went 3-0 with a 1.77 ERA in 11 games (9 starts), striking out 45 and walking just 14 in 45 2/3 innings as a senior in 2018. The 6'1" hurler from Claremont, California also pitched two years at California Polytechnic Institute.

Gentner hails from Eastvale, California, and pitched the last two seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, going 2-2 in 16 appearances with 27 strikeouts in 21 innings at Short-season Single-A State College in 2018. He also posted a 2.04 ERA in 15 games in 2017 for the Rookie-level GCL Cardinals, striking out 19 and walking just three in 17 2/3 innings. The right-hander finished his collegiate career at Cal State- Los Angeles, where he amassed 16 saves in two years, striking out 37 in 29 innings over 21 appearances as a senior in 2017.

Skolnicki, a 6'2" left-hander from Pittsburgh, is coming off an outstanding season with the Grand Junction Rockies, the rookie affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in 2018. In 21 games, Skolnicki went 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA, 26 strikeouts and only three walks in 32 1/3 innings. He also pitched five years at Kent State University in Ohio, including a redshirt year in 2016, and posted a 5-1 record and a 3.19 ERA in 15 games (12 starts) as a redshirt senior, fanning 57 and walking 17 in 67 2/3 innings in 2018.

"All four of these pitchers fit the mold that has led to success for many of our pitchers in the past," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "All of them are coming off excellent seasons last year with their affiliated teams. They are all strike-throwers, and all have swing-and-miss ability as well. Chase will compete for a spot in our rotation with his background as a Friday night starter in the SEC followed by his affiliated success. Andrew, Gabe and Jared could all have important roles in our bullpen this season."

