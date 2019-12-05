Miners Bring Back Yeltsin Gudino

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that they have re-signed infielder Yeltsin Gudiño for next season, securing another veteran hitter for the upcoming 2020 campaign.

Signed in late July by the Miners after being released by the Baltimore Orioles organization, Gudiño slotted into the top part of the Miners' lineup immediately, and proved to be a force on both offense and defense. The Maracay, Venezuela native hit .321 down the stretch for Southern Illinois, with nine doubles, 19 RBIs, and 43 total hits in 31 games along with a .366 on-base percentage. He also struck out just 19 times in those contests.

On the other side of the ball, Gudiño was the Miners' everyday shortstop, and committed just two errors in 101 chances defensively for an outstanding .980 fielding percentage. Entering his seventh year of pro baseball, he previously played at class A-Advanced Frederick in the Orioles system, hitting .256 in 76 games in 2019 after spending five years with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was ranked as the eighth-best international prospect by Baseball America in 2013, and 11th-best by MLB.com that same year before signing with Toronto at age 17.

Gudiño has also shown a knack for making contact at the plate, as he owns over 400 professional hits in 517 career games played, along with over 200 runs scored and only 277 strikeouts, an average of one for every 6.3 at-bats.

"Yeltsin did a tremendous job for us in every way last year," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "He provided a consistent, contact bat while playing defense at shortstop at the highest level. Game after game, he provided us with highlight-reel plays. We have gotten off to a great start this off-season with him agreeing to return to Marion, and we are very excited to see him back with us this spring."

