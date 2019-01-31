Miners Acquire Chase Cunningham from Wild Things

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that they have made a trade with the Washington Wild Things, acquiring right-handed starting pitcher Chase Cunningham in exchange for southpaw reliever Nick Durazo.

A 2017 Frontier League All-Star, Cunningham was a dependable starter in the Wild Things' rotation for the last three seasons. Last season, he was Washington's opening day starter, and in 20 starts posted a 7-6 record and a 4.45 ERA in 117 1/3 innings. The best of Cunningham's three seasons was 2017, when he went 10-3 with a 3.46 ERA in a career-best 125 innings pitched over 20 starts to earn all-star honors in the East Division and tie for second in the league in wins.

Overall, in 59 career starts for Washington, the 25-year old from Johnson City, Tennessee went 24-19 with a 4.02 ERA, and struck out 183 batters in 347 innings. Prior to his time with the Wild Things, Cunningham played with the Lincoln SaltDogs of the American Association, and finished his college career at Belmont University in his home state of Tennessee.

"We are very excited to add Chase to our rotation," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "He has been a successful, top-of-the-rotation starter for the last three years, and with his great work ethic is one of the most durable pitchers in the league. His capability of both dominating a game and pitching deep into it is something I am very happy to be adding to our roster."

Durazo joined the Miners mid-season in 2018, and as a rookie helped to solidify the bullpen, with a 2.01 ERA in 23 games that ended up as the second best on the team. The 24-year old lefty struck out 24 and walked 13 in 22 1/3 innings.

"Nick did a wonderful job for us last year, and we wish him the best with the Wild Things," Pinto added. "In order to get an impact player in a trade, you sometimes have to trade someone that did a great job for you and that you liked. That is the case with Nick, and we thank him for all he did for us last year."

