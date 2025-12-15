Milwaukee Wave vs. St. Louis Ambush - December 14th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 25/26

Published on December 15, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







Despite a hat trick from MASL legend Ian Bennett, it was Daniel Torrealba with the overtime winner to secure the first win of the year for the St. Louis Ambush, who took down the Milwaukee Wave 7-6







