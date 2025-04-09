Milwaukee Wave vs. Kansas City Comets - MASL Quarterfinals - 4.5.25

April 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video







It's a midwest showdown in the Ron Newman Cup playoffs when the #5 seed Milwaukee Wave take on the #4 seed Kansas City Comets

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.