UFL Houston Gamblers

Mic'd up with Coach Sumlin

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video


Wonder what coach was like on Christmas morning as a kid

#ufl #highlights #micdup

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United Football League Stories from May 30, 2026


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