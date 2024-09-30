Medicine Game: a CFL Original Production

For 22 young Indigenous women, football is more than a game. It is a deeply rooted passion; it is an opportunity to lay a path forward for others to follow. Most importantly, it is the chance to showcase who they are and where they're from. For the Under-18 National Indigenous Women's tackle football team, the game is about unity, strength, perseverance and hope... and this is their story.

