Maxim Massé Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on March 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







This latest player to earn Videotron Player of the Week honors goes to Chicoutimi Saguenéens winger Maxim Massé.

In three home games, the 19-year-old from Rimouski scored twice and added 11 assists as the Sags went on an offensive rampage en route to a 3-0 week.

On Thursday night, Massé scored his 15th powerplay goal of the campaign, which would also prove to be the game's insurance goal midway through the second period. He then chipped in a third period assist as the Saguenéens defeated the Olympiques 7-0.

Massé and the Sags kicked into yet another gear on Saturday night. By the time the final buzzer sounded, #7 had produced a personal best seven points and a league record tying +8 rating in a convincing 14-2 triumph over the Charlottetown Islanders. Massé's six assists represent the highest such total for a Sags player in 29 years. The fourth-year veteran was named the game's first star.

It was more of the same on Sunday afternoon. After assisting on the eventual game winning tally just 2:34 into the contest, Massé would add three more helpers to propel the Sags to a 10-0 whitewash of the Victoriaville Tigres. Massé also finished the game with first star honors and a +5 rating, finishing his week +14 overall.

The first-place Saguenéens have scored an astonishing 54 goals over their past five games. In those contests, Massé collected 20 points (7-13)!

He now leads the league with 94 points (48-46) in 58 games. Massé was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

_

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 24 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 23 | Thomas Desruisseaux (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Donald Hickey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 21 | Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 20 | Marek Danicek (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026

Maxim Massé Named Vidéotron Player of the Week - QMJHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.