FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 24

Published on March 9, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from March 2 to 8.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Maxim MASSÉ | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-11A, +14

Ivan RYABKIN | Charlottetown Islanders | 4GP-4G-7A, +5

Nathan LEEK | Charlottetown Islanders | 4GP-5G-5A, +4

DEFENSEMEN:

Jordan TOURIGNY | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-6A, +8

Tommy BLEYL | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-6A, +0

GOALTENDER:

Danai SHAIIKOV | Gatineau Olympiques | 2-0-0-0, .962%, 1.00







