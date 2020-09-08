Mathisen Makes MLB Debut Monday Night with Diamondbacks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - After being recalled from the Arizona Diamondbacks' Alternate Training Site Sunday, infielder Wyatt Mathisen made his MLB debut Monday night, earning the start at third base in San Francisco at Oracle Park. Mathisen is the 92nd former Power player to play in the big leagues.

The Diamondbacks' offense was mostly subdued last night, as they were held to two runs on three hits in a 4-2 loss to the Giants. Mathisen was hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts.

A second-round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012, Mathisen headed to West Virginia in 2013 after mashing his way to GCL Postseason All-Star honors in 2012. The Corpus Christi native's first full-season campaign was hampered due to injuries, as he managed to suit up for just 48 games (32 with the Power) and push across 15 RBI (nine with West Virginia). However, Mathisen returned to The Capital City in 2014 and bolstered his stock tremendously, boasting a .280 stroke with three homers and 42 RBI in 103 games, despite missing another month on the injured list.

The Calallen (TX) High School product spent the next two seasons with the High-A Bradenton Marauders, totaling 154 games with five homers and 52 RBI before elevating to Double-A Altoona in 2017. Following his first invite to big league Spring Training, Mathisen ripped his way through the Eastern League, averaging .272 with five homers and 31 RBI, while earning his lone Midseason All-Star nod. That surge continued in 2018, as he tore up the International League with Triple-A Indianapolis, blasting 10 homers and collecting 48 RBI between the Indians and Curve.

The 26-year-old elected free agency after the 2018 season, but quickly signed a Minor League deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks and secured his third consecutive invite to big league Spring Training. Mathisen exploded in his first season with Arizona, bashing a career-best 23 homers and 61 RBI in just 87 games at Triple-A Reno. Those numbers garnered Mathisen a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star honor. Overall, Mathisen recorded a .272 average with 47 homers and 267 RBI in 649 career Minor League games before making his big league debut.

Mathisen is the fourth former Power player to debut in MLB in 2020, joining RHPs J.T. Brubaker and Justin Topa, along with infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes. For more information on the Power, visit www.wvpower.com.

