MASSIVE Run by Dedrick Mills Sets up An INSANE Catch by Erik Brooks: CFL
Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
A 39-yard run by Dedrick Mills puts the Stampeders in scoring position, and Vernon Adams Jr. follows it up with a perfectly placed pass to give Calgary the lead.
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