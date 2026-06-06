MASSIVE Run by Dedrick Mills Sets up An INSANE Catch by Erik Brooks: CFL

Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







A 39-yard run by Dedrick Mills puts the Stampeders in scoring position, and Vernon Adams Jr. follows it up with a perfectly placed pass to give Calgary the lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 5, 2026

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