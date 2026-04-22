MASL Major Arena Soccer League

MASL Ten for Ten - Dr. Joe Machnik (USMNT, Fox Sports, MISL)

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video


On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with former NY Arrows coach, USMNT coach, and current soccer rules analyst for FOX, Dr. Joe Machnik

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