MASL Ten for Ten - Dr. Joe Machnik (USMNT, Fox Sports, MISL)

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with former NY Arrows coach, USMNT coach, and current soccer rules analyst for FOX, Dr. Joe Machnik







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026

Harrisburg Heat Win MASL2 Championship - Harrisburg Heat

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.