MASL in 5 - December 28, 2025
Published on December 27, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
Put the presents away and catch up on everything you may have missed in the MASL last week with this week's edition of MASL In 5
- Comets Crowned I-70 Series Champions for Fourth Straight Year - Kansas City Comets
- St. Louis Ambush Fall Short in Duel with Comets - St. Louis Ambush
