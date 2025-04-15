Sports stats



MASL AWARDS ANNOUNCED!: Find out Who Won the End of Season Awards: MASL Monday

April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video


MASL Monday is excited to present the end-of-season MASL Awards in this episode! Discover who claimed the MVP, Defender, Coach, Newcomer, and Goalkeeper of the season! Additionally, we will analyze a little event called the Ron Newman Cup. Alex and Phil pack all the nonstop action into the latest edition of MASL Monday.ÃÂ 
