MASL AWARDS ANNOUNCED!: Find out Who Won the End of Season Awards: MASL Monday

April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







MASL Monday is excited to present the end-of-season MASL Awards in this episode! Discover who claimed the MVP, Defender, Coach, Newcomer, and Goalkeeper of the season! Additionally, we will analyze a little event called the Ron Newman Cup. Alex and Phil pack all the nonstop action into the latest edition of MASL Monday.ÃÂ

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.