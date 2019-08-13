Martinez Named Player of the Week

August 13, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





River City Rascals 3B Braxton Martinez and Washington Wild Things right-hander Jesus Balaguer win this week's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

Martinez has won his first Player of the Week award of 2019. He managed to hit .529 with three doubles, three home runs and drove in 16 on the week. He recorded a hit in five of the Rascals six games, and drove in five runs or more in two games. His impressive week at the plate also gave him a 1.889 OPS, and 13.696 runs created.

The 25-year old is in his fourth season with the Rascals, after his four-year career at Saint Louis University. In 2019, Martinez leads the league in RBI with 68, OPS at .977 and walks with 65. He also is second in batting average at .300 and is tied for fourth with 12 home runs. Martinez helped the Rascals go 5-1 on the week, including a sweep of the Florence Freedom. The Rascals are now within 1.5 games of first place in the West Division.

Balaguer also has won his first Pitcher of the Week award. He won two games, gave up no runs, 2 hits and struck out 10 in 5.2 innings of work. Balaguer finished the week with an impressive .53 WHIP and .100 batting average against. Balaguer wins the award on his birthday, as he turns 26 today.

Balaguer has been an essential piece to the Wild Things bullpen this year, where he has gone 5-3 with a 2.41 ERA and has struck out 47 in 37.1 innings. He is in his second season with the Wild Things, after spending two seasons in the Houston Astros Organization. Balaguer went 8-6, struck out 96 and had a 3.93 ERA in those two seasons with the Astros.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

The Frontier League is in its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues, and 37 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

