Marauders Announce 2024 Season Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, have announced their schedule for the 2024 Florida State League season.

The Marauders open the new season at LECOM Park on Friday, April 5, against the Clearwater Threshers, Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Eight of the nine opposing teams in the league will pay at least one visit to LECOM Park during the season, with only the Palm Beach Cardinals, Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, not scheduled to journey to Bradenton.

The Marauders, meanwhile, will visit every opposing city in the circuit except for the Jupiter Hammerheads, Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins at least once. Among the team's road trips will be the final series of the season, a six-game set in Daytona, September 2 through 8.

The season will consist of 132 games, including 66 home games and 66 road games. Each Monday will be a league-wide off day, with the exception of July 1st and September 2nd.

Note that all dates are subject to change. Promotions, ticket information, and game times will be announced at a later date.

