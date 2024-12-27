Mammoth, Swarm Set for Sunday Showdown on Native American Heritage Night

With the holiday season in full swing, the Colorado Mammoth have plenty of gifts to give as the team prepares to host its second of three-straight games inside Ball Arena Dec. 29 during a rare Sunday matinee showdown against the Georgia Swarm as the organization celebrates Native American Heritage Night at the LOUD HOUSE.

Bringing a 3-1 record into the team's fifth matchup of the season, Colorado most recently completed a convincing 19-14 victory over the Halifax Thunderbirds as the team earned its third win throughout the squad's first four contests.

Lefty Will Malcom, who enjoyed quite the night overall, got the scoring stated early in the first quarter and never looked back. Completing a natural hat trick during the first five minutes of the battle, the left-handed finisher made it clear this was his first breakout game rocking burgundy and black. Racking up separate three, four and five-goal runs throughout the high-scoring showdown, the Mammoth enjoyed some home field advantage while taking care of a now 0-3 Halifax Thunderbirds team that didn't exactly look like the same threat they've been regarded with in season's past.

With the organization's single-game scoring record remaining at 20 goals (achieved four times over the years), Colorado met the team's second-highest goal total of 19 during the Week 4 victory, very much a sign the team's offensive talents are firing on all cylinders.

Malcom paced the team with 10 points (7g, 3a) en route to securing his second career sock trick (six goals), while Eli McLaughlin (3g, 2a) rounded out the contest with three consecutive conversions of his own (in just 2:20 of gameplay). Connor Robinson (1g, 7a), Connor Kelly (4g, 3a), Ryan Lee (1g, 4a) and Zed Williams (2g, 2a) provided some additional firepower of their own. Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward, on a night he earned his 6,000th save and recorded his 9,000th minute, stopped 41-of-54 as he improved to 3-1 on the season between the pipes. To say that win was a complete team effort at both ends of the floor would be quite the understatement. Then again, knowing Colorado has faced three of the league's slowest-starting teams this season in Halifax, Vancouver and Las Vegas means they've been able to take care of business but will be tested a bit throughout its next set of games.

Beginning with Sunday's showcase against the 3-0 Georgia Swarm. One of just four teams remaining with undefeated records, Georgia is also one of just two squads rocking a 3-0 record (alongside the Saskatchewan Rush), while the 2-0 Buffalo Bandits and Calgary Roughnecks have yet to suffer a loss themselves. Rocking the No. 5 spot as the league's only 3-1 team heading into Week 5, the Mammoth look to keep their encouraging start to the season going on Sunday night during the first of two games scheduled against the Swarm. Colorado will close out the series against the blue and yellow unit Feb. 7. And with the four teams the Mammoth are set to square off with between their duo of duels against the Swarm currently behind the eight ball with less than .500 records, this is a big game for a Colorado team that could very much go on a run with another quality win on Sunday.

Sitting atop the league's standings ahead of their trip west to Ball Arena, the Swarm captured both of their first two wins in dramatic fashion, earning them both in one-goal fashion. Most recently securing an 11-8 win over the San Diego Seals last weekend, Georgia is officially 2-0 against the Seals this season, the very team which handed Colorado its lone loss so far this year. Which suggests the Swarm may be feeling comfortable about their odds of hitting the road and advancing their record to 4-0 against a team they defeated twice last season by six and seven goals, respectively.

If the Swarm are to keep their perfect run going strong, they'll likely need to up their offensive output after managing just 10, 11 and 13 goals during the team's first three performances. Typically known as a defensive unit over the years, Colorado's O guys have been hot to start the season, producing 11, 14, 15 and 19-goal efforts so far, which is a long way from the nine or ten-goal totals the team has typically brough to the fold. At the same time, Colorado has allowed 14 goals against in each of its past two games after limiting its first two opponents to seven and nine goals against in Weeks 1 and 2. At the same time, the Swarm haven't surrendered more than 14 goals in a game this season, most recently limited San Diego to eight conversions and the Toronto Rock to just nine. The Swarm present threats on both ends of the floor, 100%. And when you consider the man in net is slowing taking over for Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward on Team Canada's international stages of competition, it's safe to say this will be a battle!

Especially knowing Connor Kelly continues to light up the scoresheet during his second season in Colorado. Ranked No. 2 overall in league scoring with 25 points (12g, 13a), the right-handed finisher is averaging 6.25 points per game despite the team's quarterback Ryan Lee back on the turf and looking healthy. Trailing only San Diego's Dane Dobbie and Saskatchewan's Zach Manns, who have notched 13 tallies so far, Kelly owns the third-most goals in the NLL with 12 to his name, officially averaging a hat trick per outing. His 13 assists shouldn't be scoffed at, either, as he continues to adapt to a Mammoth offense which is loaded with capable scorers, connecting with his teammates as much as he's filling nets. Trailing only Connor Robinson, who brings a team-high 14 helpers into the game after logging seven against Halifax, Kelly's 13 assists rank second-best on the team, a sure sign he's fitting in just fine in year two.

Just one goal back from Kelly sits Will Malcom, now up to 11 on the season after tying his career-high of seven markers last weekend against the Thunderbirds. Scoring early and often, No. 2 wasn't holding back by any means. After watching Zed Williams and Eli McLaughlin team up with Kelly as the team's top-tier scoring trio through Colorado's first three contests, Malcom understood it was his time to take the next step forward in getting comfortable in Mammoth sets. Exactly the case as he put the team on his back in establishing a momentous advantage early in the opening quarter. We've advertised his skillset since the team acquired him this fall - And it sure was good to see him put on a show in front of nearly 9,000 fans last weekend. If the lefty can get hot early again on Sunday, Swarm defenders should be on the lookout.

Naturally, Mammoth captain and stalwart defenseman Robert Hope remains ranked second across the board at the league level in several statistical categories, including loose balls (44), blocked shots (7) and caused turnovers (9) as the veteran continues to give his all in front of Wardo and friends. He's quite literally the heart and soul of the team at this point, both on the turf and in the locker room as he encourages his guys to pour it all out each time the team is assembled. He's long, lanky and annoying as shit to play against, mostly because he's always in the right spot and never afraid to soak what should've been a quality shot on net. He commands the defense and team in general while remaining locked in during his stellar performances. And for as many of the new guys on the back end have made some big differences and strides as a whole, the D zone still starts and stops with Hope's heartbeat.

Of course, when guys like Lyle Thompson swing into town, sometimes even the best defensemen and defensive approach in the league can struggle. We aren't suggesting Colorado allows the Swarm to score more than 12-13 in this one - but if they do, it'll be because of No. 4 dressed in white, as the scorer can serve as one of the best finishers, and distractors, in the game. There are all-time talents and all-time personality/good sport icons in the lacrosse world. They are rarely the same guy, but when it comes to Swarm forward Lyle Thompson, that is the case. Young athletes and players around the world have and will continue to look up to Thompson, who's been one of the sport's biggest leaders on the turf and within the community for more than a decade. And he remains tied for the ninth-most goals in the league despite playing in just three games. Up to a team-high 16 points (10g, 6a) on the season, he is Swarm lacrosse at this point. Coming off a squad-best five-point (3g, 2a) performance during the team's recent win against the Seals, he managed yet another hat trick as he positioned his team for success once more.

Enjoying his best game of the season, fellow forward Bryan Cole also recorded five points (3g, 2a), while Brendan Bomberry (3g, 0a) provided the team's third hat trick of the night. And while the pair of finishers have logged 11 (Cole: 5g, 6a) and nine (3g, 6a) points, respectively, this season, it's Andrew Kew's 14 points (5g, 9a) which rank second-highest amongst Swarm personnel. Held to just four assists last weekend, he got most of his fancy finishes in during Georgia's opening pair of contests but will remain a factor in Colorado's scouting plans, no doubt. Shayne Jackson (3g, 4a) and Seth Oakes have had some success against the Mammoth in the past and could likely play into Georgia's scoring attack in Week 5, too, but this will be the Lyle Thompson show to a T. Which has worked out for the team so far.

As far as netminding talents go, Brett Dobson will look to improve to 4-0 on the year as he brings an encouraging .816 save percentage and 9.51 goals-against average into a showdown with his mentor and oft-compared countryman, Dillon Ward. Dobson remains one of the sport's up-and-coming netminders as a youngster who's soaked up all sorts of experienced and wisdom playing both indoors and outdoors the past few years. He'll have to be on his A-game knowing how hot Ryan Lee, Eli McLaughlin, Will Malcom, Connor Kelly, Zed Williams and folks have been lately. Which sets the table for one of the league's best showcases of the season!

