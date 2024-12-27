Battle of the West: Canucks and Warriors Take over Calgary in Four-Day Sports Showcase

December 27, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The holiday season just got more exciting for sports fans as the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Warriors all play in Calgary through a rare four-day stretch.

For hockey and lacrosse fans, this scheduling quirk is a unique chance to watch Vancouver's best face off against Calgary's finest across the NHL, AHL, and NLL.

The Vancouver Warriors are taking over the WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 28th, the Abbotsford Canucks play the Calgary Wranglers on December 30th, and the Vancouver Canucks are taking on the Calgary Flames for a New Year's Eve tilt on December 31st.

December 28: Warriors vs. Roughnecks

This game is likely circled on the calendar for both teams.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky was with the Roughnecks organization for 16 years - three as a player and 13 in front office and coaching roles, assuming the head coaching role in 2012. This game will be his first time back to WestJet Field since joining Vancouver as last season the Roughnecks came to Rogers Arena for their only matchup.

The Roughnecks have ties to the Warriors as well - Calgary's Assistant Coach & Player Personnel Coordinator Troy Cordingley spent the 2022-23 season at the helm of the Warriors and Defensive Assistant Coach Phil Sanderson was also with Vancouver for that season.

The Warriors are 1-1 while the Roughnecks are 2-0 to start the season and this will be each of their first meetings post-Christmas.

Vancouver forward Keegan Bal leads the Warriors with six points (5-1-6) through two games, and second-year defenceman Owen Grant has five points (4-1-5). Forwards Kevin Crowley, Ryan Martel, and Adam Charalambides have tallied four points so far.

The Roughnecks have a high-powered offence, signing forward Dane Dobbie in free agency. Dobbie leads Calgary with 17 points (13-4-17) through two games.

December 30: Abbotsford Canucks vs. Calgary Wranglers

The Abby Canucks and the Wranglers have developed a strong rivalry in the AHL's Pacific Division. Last season, they faced each other 12 times, evenly splitting wins and losses and their games have been closely contested, often influencing playoff positioning within the division.

The teams met in the 2023 Calder Cup Pacific Division Semifinals, making it an exciting series for fans.

Wrangler's Head Coach Trent Cull used to be the head coach of the Utica Comets and then the Abbotsford Canucks from 2017-2022, taking on Assistant Coaching duties in Vancouver for the 2022-23 season.

This will be the third meeting for these teams this season. The Wranglers hosted the Canucks for their home opener on October 11th where the Canucks won 4-3, and the following night the Wranglers won 4-3.

Four players for Abby have 15 points through 18 games so far this season - Johnathan Lekkerimäki and Danila Klimovich each have 11 goals and four assists, while Ty Mueller has four goals and 11 assists and Nils Åman has two goals and 13 assists.

Wranglers' Rory Kerins leads Calgary with 31 points (19-12-31) and Dryden Hunt has 26 (6-20-26) on the season so far.

December 31: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames

The Flames-Canucks game is the perfect pre-game for your New Year's Eve plans.

The teams have met twice so far this season, Vancouver hosting Calgary in their home opener at Rogers Arena. In that contest, J.T. Miller scored a goal to send the game into overtime, and Flames' Connor Zary scored the overtime winner.

Since then, the Canucks beat the Flames 3-1 during their mid-November homestand. Elias Pettersson and Erik Brännström each tallied a goal and an assist in the win.

The Canucks are coming off a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on December 23rd where Head Coach Rick Tocchet saw contributions up and down the lineup. Pettersson scored back-to-back goals while Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood each chipped in a goal, with gritty performances from Quinn Hughes and solid play between the pipes from Thatcher Demko.

Vancouver plays the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, December 28th at 1 p.m. before they head to Calgary for New Year's Eve. For tickets to the Saturday matinee game visit here.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.