M-Braves Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

March 20, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Mississippi Braves are excited to announce the 2024 promotional calendar ahead of the April 9 home opener against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. Opening Week, April 9-14, will feature back-to-back fireworks shows and magnetic schedule giveaways on Opening Day and Friday, April 12.

The promotional schedule includes 15 fireworks shows, including every Saturday game at Trustmark Park, plus back-to-back shows on Opening Weekend (4/12, 4/13), Memorial Day (5/27), and Independence Day (7/4).

The Mississippi Braves will partner with Milwaukee Tool and 5th Squad again for our Military Appreciation Game on Monday, May 27. On Saturday, June 29, the M-Braves will pay tribute to the Inaugural season for 2005 Night and include music and themes from 2005. Once again, the M-Braves will partner with Gold Glove Charities for Gold Glove Night on Saturday, August 24, partnering with Children's of Mississippi to honor young fans battling cancer.

Other theme nights this season include:

May 18: Elvis Night

May 27: Military Appreciation Night June 14: Parrothead Night June 15: Blues Night June 29: 2005 Night July 13: Country Western Night August 24: Princess Night & Gold Glove Charities Night

The M-Braves will have a premium giveaway item or Post-Game every Friday night. Those dates and giveaways are as follows (stay tuned for more to come):

April 9/12: 2024 Magnet Schedule (First 2,000) presented by ChunkiT Axe Throwing and BreakiT Smash Rooms

May 3: M-Braves Tube Socks (First 1,000) presented by Farm Bureau

May 17: 20th Year of Trustmark Park Commemorative T-Shirt presented by Trustmark

May 31: Ronald Acuña Jr. Jersey (First 1,000) presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission

June 14: M-Braves Beach Towel (First 1,000) presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi

June 28: Blues N' Brews Jersey (First 1,000) presented by Trustmark

July 5: Powder Blue M-Braves Floppy Cap (First 1,000) presented by Budweiser

July 12: Ronald Acuña MVP Bobblehead (First 1,000)

July 14: Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000)

August 2: M-Braves Hawaiian-Themed Jersey (First 1,000) presented by Morgan & Morgan

August 9: Mystery Giveaway

August 23: Mystery Giveaway

September 6: 20th Year of Trustmark Park Commemorative T-Shirt (First 1,000) presented by Trustmark

September 8: Trustmark Park Commeritive Coin

Southern Beverage will again present Trucker Cap giveaways to fans 21 and over on these three Thursdays during the season.

May 30: presented by Budweiser

June 13: presented by Bud Light

July 11: presented by Michelob Ultra

The M-Braves will celebrate local communities and colleges during the final season with the below college and community nights scheduled. Farm Bureau presents each college night and encourages fans wearing their school's gear to receive a $5 ticket at the Trustmark Park box office. Community Nights salute local businesses and leaders that allow each to thrive. Any community looking to add a night to the following list can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

April 13: Flowood Night

May 4: Richland Night

May 18: Madison County Night

June 15: Pearl Night

June 27: Ole Miss Night

July 11: Mississippi State Night

July 13: Florence Night

August 1: Southern Miss Night

August 3: Clinton Night/Fondren Night

September 5: Belhaven Night

Daily Promotions throughout the 2024 season include:

Tuesday:

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays. This includes Opening Night, April 9.

Wednesday:

First Responders Day presented by AMR: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders/emergency personnel.

Web Wednesday: We will offer half-price tickets at mississippibraves.com and on our social media channels each Wednesday.

Happy Hour: Half-price mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7 pm. Thursday:

Thursday:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Bring your thirst on Thursdays and get 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks for just $3! Diddly has planned blues-themed music and a special surprise look on the field for the team each Thursday.

Military Day: We offer FREE field-level or general admission tickets to all military veterans, active military personnel, and retired military personnel.

Friday:

Friday Giveaway or Fireworks: Each Friday home game will feature a premium giveaway item or Post-Game Fireworks! Giveaways in 2024 will include jerseys, bobbleheads, and 20th-season commemorative items.

Trustmark Dash For Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After Dash For Cash, kids can run the bases thanks to our friends at TrustCare!

Saturday:

Saturday Fireworks: The night sky over Trustmark Park will light up after every Saturday game with Fireworks.

Sunday:Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For just $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at the M-Braves box office. After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Additions to the promotional schedule are expected. For the latest information, follow us at mississippibraves.com or on social media.

The Mississippi Braves begin the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola. The M-Braves will open their 20th and final year at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:05 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 20, 2024

M-Braves Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule - Mississippi Braves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.