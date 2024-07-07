Luck Turns against Atlético Ottawa in Loss to Pacific FC

July 7, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa inches away from an equalizer

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa inches away from an equalizer(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON - A dominant Atlético Ottawa suffered only its second defeat of the season, as a missed penalty and the woodwork came to Pacific's rescue at TD Place. A record crowd for the 2024 season pushed Atleti until the final whistle, but Ottawa fell just short at a sweltering "Beach Party" as one lucky fan left with a $1,000 prize. Ottawa remains top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the league (7-4-2) despite a narrow 0-1 defeat to Pacific FC (4th place, 5-4-4) who have the best defensive record in the CPL.

Score: 0-1. Former Atlético midfielder Zakaria Bahous opened the score for Pacific with a long-range effort (45'+3).

Score: 0-1. Atlético missed a guilt edge chance to walk away with a point, but Ollie Bassett out his penalty over the crossbar (90'+2).

Local defender Matteo de Brienne was a bright spark on the left flank, as he won the late penalty.

De Brienne led the team in shots (5) and possessions won (5) whilst also winning 3 duels (out of 5).

Atlético dominated proceedings with 22 shots (to Pacific's 6) and 57% of the possession.

12 of Ottawa's shots were from within the penalty area as Bassett missed a penalty and striker Sam Salter struck the crossbar with a close-range header.

Atlético has lost three matches (all competitions) in 2024, two of which have come at the hands of Pacific FC.

A lucky Atlético fan won a $1,000 prize for best dressed at this year's Beach Party. Click here for the photo.

Atlético returns to action next Friday night with a match under the lights in British Columbia, facing Vancouver FC.

Ottawa's next home match is on Sunday, July 21 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for the "Legends and Heroes" match, brought to you by BEYBLADE and MARVEL. Click here for more information.

This match is also a fundraiser for the CHEO Foundation, continuing the growing relationship between Atlético Ottawa and one of Ottawa's most important institutions.

Attendance: 5,794

OTHER NEWS

NEXT WEEKEND: Atlético Ottawa, in partnership with MOVE100 and TSN1200, will be bringing the climax of Euro 2024 to TD Place. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa has confirmed that CEO Fernando Lopez has stepped away from his role with the club effective immediately. Click here to read more.

Atlético Ottawa alongside partners Yedoma Inc. and Gabriel's Pizza, brought live Canadian Premier League action to clients of the Caldwell Family Centre. Click here to read more.

