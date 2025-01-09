LOVB Salt Lake Wins Inaugural League One Volleyball Pro Match

ATLANTA - For the record, it will show that LOVB Salt Lake defeated LOVB Atlanta 25-22, 27-25, 21-25, 25-21 to win the first match in League One Volleyball history.

But it was so much more than that.

"It wasn't just another volleyball match," Salt Lake coach Tama Miyashiro said.

History was made Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd in Gateway Center Arena.

"Knowing that it was the first match, and a historic match at that, I think the nerves that we were able to ward off throughout the match was how we ultimately got the win," Salt Lake setter Jordyn Poulter said. "I'm excited for all six teams in the league. The growth that's going to happen from these first matches to the end of the season is going to be tremendous. There are such high-quality players in this league, every night is going to be a battle."

Indeed, because the LOVB pro season continues Thursday at the Fort Bend County Epicenter when LOVB Austin plays LOVB Houston. LOVB Houston's First Serve is at 7 p.m. Central and can be seen on ESPN+.

Cuban opposite Heidy Casanova and former BYU standout Roni Jones-Perry led LOVB Salt Lake with 20 kills each. Casanova hit .341 and had an ace and 13 digs. Jones-Perry, it should be noted, had the first kill in LOVB history, a swing that tied the match 1-1.

"Heidy's biggest weapon for us is power," said Jordyn, the two-time Olympic medalist. "She was able to get us some big points and take some courageous swings in big moments."

Roni hit .333 and had an ace, a block, six digs and an assist.

Jordyn, who had two kills in five errorless tries, had 10 digs and 53 assists. Her team hit .122.

"We're all hoping that what we're doing in this first season creates a tidal wave for where this sport is going," she said, "and where women's sports are going."

LOVB Salt Lake was without two-time Olympic middle Haleigh Washington, who sat out with a sore knee, but middle Serena Gray had eight kills, hit .316, and had three blocks, four digs and an assist.

Japanese libero Manami Kojima was spectacular and had 15 digs, three assists and passed 100 percent on nine attempts.

"It was a fun battle," Tama said. "We want to grind and we want to battle, and I think a couple of times we were down and fought back and stayed in it. For that, I'm really proud of our team.

"And hats off to Atlanta for pushing us."

That wasn't lost on Kelsey Cook, the first player signed by LOVB who had 10 kills for Atlanta to go with 12 digs and two assists.

"I think from where we started in preseason to where we are now, I'm really proud of the progress we're making," said Kelsey, the two-time Olympic medalist. "I feel that we have the pieces and we have the right coach and I'm excited for what we're going to look like in four months.

"Obviously a loss is really difficult, but we learned so much from what we left out there. It felt like three or four points of hesitating or not being aggressive, the simple things. I don't think we have to re-invent the wheel. I'm excited for our potential."

Middle blocker Danielle Cuttino led Atlanta with 13 kills, a block, eight digs, an assist, and the first ace in LOVB history. Setter Madi Bugg had three kills in five errorless attempts, an ace, a block, 14 digs and 36 assists. Atlanta hit .149. Tia Jimerson, who played at Ohio and is from Sugar Hill, Georgia, about 40 miles northeast of here, had four kills in as many attacks.

"It was an exciting moment for American volleyball and for world volleyball," said Brazilian Paulo Coco, the Atlanta coach. "I'm so grateful to be here and be a part of this and try to help as I can.

"About the game, it was a tough game. It was so close and we had chances, but they played better than us."

LOVB Atlanta is off until Wednesday, January 17, when it plays at LOVB Austin.

LOVB Salt Lake doesn't play until a week from Friday, January 17, when it goes to LOVB Madison.

"The most exciting thing for us was to finally play somebody else," Tama said. "And to just test what we've been doing in training and test ourselves in the moment of competition. For that alone, we were super excited to be here. And then you add the first game to be played in LOVB, I think everyone here was so excited and so grateful to be a part of this."

