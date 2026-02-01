LOVB Salt Lake Sweeps LOVB Atlanta for Fourth Consecutive Win at Home

Published on January 31, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LOVB Salt Lake delivered a dominant performance at Bruin Arena Saturday night, sweeping LOVB Atlanta to conclude their four-game homestand with a perfect 4-0 record. With the win, Salt Lake moves to a 5-1 season record and maintains its No. 1 ranking in the league.

Middle blocker Tori Dixon was named Player of the Match, leading the charge in efficiency with 11 points, including six kills on just nine attempts (.667 efficiency). Dixon anchored the defense with four blocks and added an ace, noting that the team's aggressive service game made the defensive work easier.

"It helped a lot that we were serving really tough out of the gate and getting them out of system," she said. "Iit makes our job as middles a lot easier."







League One Volleyball Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.