LOVB Atlanta Swept in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LOVB Atlanta fell in a tough sweep at LOVB Salt Lake Saturday night, (25-16, 25-11, 27-25) at Bruin Arena. falls to 1-4 in a tough sweep in Salt Lake Saturday night.

Top seed Salt Lake came out strong in the service game, controlling the tempo and taking the first two sets in dominant fashion. Finding a spark during intermission, Atlanta led for much of the third set but ultimately couldn't sustain the momentum to extend the match.

"We made the game easier for them with the mistakes that we made, we didn't execute our plan," head coach Paulo Coco said. "We played with different behavior in the third set and that's how I'd like to see us play from this match, with more freedom and more confidence."

The team's leading scorer, opposite Tessa Grubbs once again paced Atlanta with 11 points, and fellow opposite Ivonne Montano made nine kills for the second consecutive match.

Salt Lake led every statistical category, including 10-2 in service aces. Sophie Fischer made five of those aces to set a new league record.

Atlanta now heads back to Texas for the USA game of the week to face LOVB Austin for the third time this season on Wednesday, February 4 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.







