LOVB Provides High-Level Volleyball and Volleyball Stats to Fans

When League One Volleyball's inaugural season begins Wednesday, January 8, volleyball fans will have the opportunity to dive deeper than ever into the sport we all lovb.

Of course all fans will be able to watch every match either on the ESPN family of networks or LOVB LIVE on LOVB.com, but the website will also feature statistical categories and information that few volleyball organizations share. Some of these categories will be familiar to anyone with prior volleyball knowledge while some may be new concepts or concepts not yet assigned a metric. We strive to educate every level of volleyball fan about the sport and how it's played.

Each match will have its own Match Central with basic information, either the embedded livestream or a link to the ESPN+ stream, players to watch for and a plethora of statistical information that will update after every play. Users can even create their own box score and select only stat categories they wish to see.

These match pages will be available via LOVB.com/schedule. Select either Watch & Learn More or the area around the team logos to access a particular match's Match Central.

These same categories will be available on league-wide stat pages, which again may be sorted and customized to the user's delight. League-wide stats, leaderboards and standings will also be available and customizable.

Additionally, each Pro team's page will feature team-specific stats, as will athlete profile pages and athlete-specific stats. As with the other tables, stat categories may be selected or deselected to display only what a user wants to see. It's a new league and new way to track volleyball performance.

The information volleyball fans crave starts rolling with First Serve on Wednesday, January 8, as LOVB Atlanta hosts LOVB Salt Lake.

Stat categories include:

Scoring

Points earned: Only points earned by scoring aces, blocks, and kills. Opponent errors are not figured into points earned.

Errors: Unearned points given or received by the result of a missed serve, foot fault, ball handling error, net violation or unforced attacking error.

Point Scoring Percentage (PS%): Occurs only in the serving phase of the game. This number is created by taking the number of points scored while serving and dividing it by the total number of serves. Example: score 4 points on 10 serves, the PS% is 40%.

Side Out Percentage (SO%): Occurs only in the serve receive phase of the game. This number is created by taking the number of points scored in the serve receive and dividing it by the total number of serves faced. Example: Score 6 points on 10 opponent serves, the SO% is 60%.

Attack

Kills per Set (K/S): Determined by total number of kills divided by total number of sets played. Example: 50 kills in 3 sets equals 16.67 K/S.

Kills Percentage (K%): Determined by the total number of kills divided by total number of attempts. Example: 10 kills in 40 attempts equals 25% K%.

Attack Efficiency (Effic): Determined by the number of kills minus the number of errors divided by the total number of attempts. Example: 20 kills minus 5 errors divided by 45 attempts equals .333 effic.

Transition Efficiency (Teffic): Determined by the total number of kills in transition attacking minus the total number of errors divided by the total number of attempts. Example: 9 transition kills minus three errors divided by 60 attempts equals a .100 Teffic.

Block

Blocks per Set (B/S): Determined by the total number of blocks divided by the total number of sets played. Example: 6 blocks in 3 sets equals 2.0 B/S

Block Percentage (B%): Total number of stuff blocks divided by total number of blocking attempts. Example: 6 blocks in 45 blocking attempts equals 13% B%.

Good Touch Percentage (GT%): Determined by taking the number of playable block touches divided by the total numbers of block attempts. Example: 12 good touches in 60 blocking attempts equals 20% GT%.

Defense

Digs per Set (D/S): Determined by the total number of digs divided by total number of sets played. Example: 45 digs in 3 sets equals 15.0 D/S.

Dig Percentage (D%): Determined by taking the total number of digs divided by the total number of digs attempted. Example: 15 digs in 20 attempts equals 75% D%.

Create Percentage (Create%): Determined by taking number of digs that result in an attack attempt divided by the total number of digs. Example: 17 attack attempts from 50 total digs equals 34% CREATE %

Convert Percentage (Convert%): Determined by taking the total number of transition kills divided by the total number of "create opportunities". Example: 5 kills in transition divided by 30 create opportunities equals 17% Convert%.

Reception

Good Pass Percentage (GP%): LOVB will Use a 4-point passing scale. A "4" pass is a perfect pass where the setter does not have to move. A "3" pass is a pass where the setter can realistically set the middle blocker. A good pass is only those passes which are "4" and "3" passes. Determined by the total number of "good passes" divided by the total number of serves passed. Example: 10 good passes on 15 attempts equals 67% GP%.

Pass Efficiency (Peffc): The average of all passes graded on the 4-point scale. EXAMPLE: If a passer passes a 4,3,4,2,2 then their pass efficiency is the average number of the passes is 3.00 (Peffic).

Serving

Aces per Set (A/S): Determined by the total number of aces divided by the total number of sets. Example: 15 aces in 12 sets equals 1,25 A/S.

Setting

Assists per Set (Asst/S): Determined by the total number of assists divided by the total number of sets played. Example: 60 assists in 5 sets equals 12.0 Asst/S.

