How to Watch LOVB Matches

By now you know that all LOVB matches will be streamed either on ESPN+ or on LOVB.com via LOVB LIVE. But how you watch the matches depends on your location and who's broadcasting the match.

The easiest way to determine where a match will be broadcast in your area is to view the schedule at LOVB.com/schedule.

Within the U.S.

ESPN matches

Within the U.S., 28 LOVB Pro matches will be broadcast on ESPN's family of networks, including all four during opening week this week. Each of these matches will be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a subscription. Links to these matches will be available in three different locations on LOVB.com:

The LOVB.com homepage

LOVB.com/watch

Each match's Match Central, accessible via the schedule

Either select Watch & Learn More or the area around the team logos

Additionally, 10 matches throughout the year will be broadcast over the air on ESPNU or ESPN2. The first ESPNU match is Friday, January 17 when LOVB Salt Lake travels to LOVB Madison. LOVB will make its ESPN2 debut Sunday, February 16, for the LOVB Classic championship match.

LOVB LIVE matches

Matches broadcast on LOVB LIVE are free to stream but require a LOVB.com account. Once a user is logged into their account, they may watch the match, again at one of three sections of LOVB.com:

The LOVB.com homepage

LOVB.com/watch

Each match's Match Central, accessible via the schedule

Either select Watch & Learn More or the area around the team logos

To view up-to-the-second match stats, play-by-play and more, viewers are encouraged to visit Match Central.

The Women's Sports Network (WSN) will stream 16 matches - the majority being Saturday doubleheaders - across its digital network. This is in addition to their availability live on LOVB.com.

Replays of Entire Matches

Fans may watch replays of each match in their entirety. Replays for all matches broadcast on LOVB LIVE will be available on LOVB.com shortly after the live broadcast ends. Matches originally broadcast on ESPN networks will be available on LOVB.com seven days after initial broadcast.

International

In addition to the U.S., ESPN holds broadcasting rights in various regions throughout the world. For the following countries, the process of watching LOVB matches will be the same as the process listed above:

Brazil

Canada

The Caribbean

Latin North (Mexico, Dominican Republic and Central America

Latin South (Spanish-speaking South America)

Pacific Rim (Australia, New Zealand and other Pacific islands)

Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East

All 60 matches of the 2025 LOVB Pro season will be on LOVB LIVE, which is free to stream but requires a LOVB.com account.

Additionally, DAZN will broadcast 16 matches in Europe and across the globe, including Canada, Japan and Taiwan. The first of these matches is January 15 when LOVB Atlanta visits LOVB Austin.

SPOTV will distribute all 60 matches across Southeast Asia in addition to their availability on LOVB.com.

