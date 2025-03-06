LOVB Pro Week Nine: Match Previews, Standings After Week Eight, and More.

March 6, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOVB Salt Lake - LOVB Omaha

Tune in today on ESPNU/ESPN+/LOVB Live at 9:00pm (EST)

The ninth week of League One Volleyball's inaugural pro season kicks off with the hometown team Omaha taking on the visitors of LOVB Salt Lake. These two teams experienced very different results in Week Eight, with LOVB Salt Lake sweeping LOVB Houston, and LOVB Omaha suffering two losses in close matches to both LOVB Madison & LOVB Atlanta.

LOVB Salt Lake Outside Hitter Roni Jones-Perry blistered her team to an emphatic victory in Week 8, posting 14 points, 12 kills, and 8 digs, while hitting .407% against #2 LOVB Houston.

Although LOVB Omaha didn't have the week they hoped for, they have a lot to build upon with 5 different players contributing double digit points in the five set thriller against LOVB Atlanta.

The current series record is (1-0) in favor of Omaha, where they took the victory in a tight five-set match in Salt Lake City on February 8th.

Players to watch:

Kimberly Drewniok led her team with 21 points, 18 kills, 11 digs and 2 aces for LOVB Omaha in their match against LOVB Atlanta.

Haleigh Washington stepped up big for LOVB Salt Lake in their sweep against LOVB Houston, posting 10 points and hitting .357%.

LOVB Houston - LOVB Atlanta

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Friday, March 7th at 7:30pm (EST)

For the second match of the week, LOVB Houston will travel to LOVB Atlanta for a rematch of the LOVB Classic Championship. In that match, LOVB Houston was able to defeat LOVB Atlanta (3-1) to lift the trophy and claim the $100,000 prize.

The match on February 16th was the first and only matchup between these two teams, and 3 out of 4 sets were determined by only two points.

Last week also featured two very different outcomes for these teams: LOVB Houston was swept by LOVB Salt Lake, while LOVB Atlanta fought back to complete a reverse sweep against LOVB Omaha to win the match.

Players to watch:

In the LOVB Classic Championship, Amber Igiede earned Player of the Match honors for LOVB Houston by posting 17 points and hitting .500% to help her team lift the trophy.

In the same match, LOVB Atlanta's Danielle Cuttino posted a double-double for her team, contributing 20 points and 13 digs.

Get 10% off single match tickets to LOVB Atlanta's final home matches this weekend with promo code ATL10

Here's how to claim your discount:

Click the link below to purchase your ticket

On the seat selection page, click 'Unlock' and input code ATL10 prior to selecting your seats to get 10% off your ticket price!

LOVB Houston - LOVB Madison

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 8th at 4:30pm (EST)

In the third match of the week, LOVB Houston will take on LOVB Madison in the battle of the blue. These teams are led by two world-class setters in Micha Hancock & Lauren Carlini, who have competed at every stage in their careers: from Big 10 Conference Titles, to NCAA National Championships, to starting spots on Team USA.

Last week, LOVB Madison stepped up big to win back-to-back matches for the first time this season, taking 6 sets in a row for victories over LOVB Omaha & LOVB Austin.

The current series history goes in favor of LOVB Houston (2-0) who has swept LOVB Madison in both meetings on January 29th & February 14th.

Players to watch:

Last week, LOVB Houston libero Anna Pogany had 13 digs in 3 sets (averaging 4.33 digs per set).

Annie Drews Schumacher was unstoppable for LOVB Madison in their sweep of LOVB Austin with 19 points to lead all players in the match. She averaged 6.33 points per set.

LOVB Austin - LOVB Atlanta

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 8th at 7:00pm (EST)

The final matchup of the week features the hometown team LOVB Atlanta taking the visitors LOVB Austin.

Although LOVB Austin fell to LOVB Madison last week, their two wins prior helped elevate them to third place in the season standings. Austin will look to continue rising with a win against the top ranked LOVB Atlanta squad. However, like most teams have discovered this season, it will be no easy feat, as LOVB Atlanta is currently (8-1).

The current series history between these teams has LOVB Atlanta in the lead (2-0), as they took both matches 3-1 on January 15th & February 15th.

Players to watch:

In the match vs LOVB Madison last week, Chiaka Ogbogu had a team high 13 points on .611% hitting percentage for LOVB Austin.

Last week in LOVB Atlanta's five-set comeback win against LOVB Omaha, Magdalena Jehlárová led her team with 21 points and earned Defensive Player of the Week honors with 9 blocks.

