League One Volleyball Reveals Inaugural Pro Season Championship Trophy in Partnership with Tiffany & Co.

March 6, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball (LOVB) is proud to announce that global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. has designed and handcrafted its inaugural league championship trophy. Together, LOVB and Tiffany & Co. took inspiration from LOVB Club junior athletes whose participants and their families submitted sketches, essays and videos about what a new trophy for pro volleyball should look like. The newly designed trophy will be awarded at the LOVB Finals in Louisville, Kentucky on April 13, 2025.

"As LOVB sets out to create the next major league, we are both humbled and incredibly proud to be working with partners like Tiffany & Co. that set the standard for the future of women's sports," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "As a youth-to-pro league, Tiffany & Co. understood our vision of taking inspiration from our community in the ideation stages of the trophy process, and we can't wait to see the looks on our players' faces as they lift this magnificent trophy as professional league champions."

Handcrafted at the Tiffany & Co. hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island, the LOVB trophy is made of sterling silver and stands approximately 21 inches in height and weighs approximately 13 pounds. The base will be stamped with the logos of the league's six founding teams and will include engravings of the winning team and players of each championship.

Artisans employ the age-old silversmithing techniques such as flat layout, sawing, fitting & filing, soldering, filing & stoning, hardware fabrication, hand stamping, polishing and hand assembly with state-of-the-art technologies such as electroforming and sandblast etching to create the trophy over a course of approximately 20 weeks and a total of 37 hours of labor.

Tiffany & Co.'s collaboration with LOVB represents the House's nearly 200-year history of designing and handcrafting some of the world's most revered sports trophies.

In addition to the trophy, each player on the winning team will be awarded a Tiffany T Smile Pendant in Rose Gold as a keepsake of the LOVB Finals Championship Match.

Leading into LOVB's championship game, the Trophy will go on tour, landing in LOVB Pro markets of Atlanta on March 7, Madison on March 13, Omaha on March 21, Houston on March 27, Austin on March 28 and Salt Lake City on April 4.

