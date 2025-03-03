LOVB Icons: Vote for the All-Stars of League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) is launching the LOVB Icons program, an initiative that will honor the players who are making the biggest difference on and off the court. The program will honor a first and second team of 14 total players, with fans having the opportunity to participate through a public voting process.

The voting period will run through April 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and will use a weighted scale broken down by fans (50%), players (25%) and coaches (25%). All active LOVB players are eligible to receive votes.

Fans can vote for their favorite players by joining the league's free fan program, LOVB Insider and submitting their ballot on LOVB.com. One fan will be selected to win a trip for four to the LOVB Finals, to be held April 10-13 in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum! Center. Fans can submit one full ballot every 24 hours via LOVB Insider until the voting period ends, with the LOVB Icons being announced on April 7 ahead of the LOVB Finals.

"We're excited to introduce a program that will recognize both the incredible talent of our LOVB players and the impact they have both on and off the court," said Stephanie Martin, LOVB's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "As a youth-to-pro ecosystem, it's important that we create opportunities for fans of all ages to honor these exceptional women, and with LOVB Icons, we can bring the voices of our fans, athletes and coaches together in real celebration."

The LOVB Icons first and second teams will each feature two outside hitters, two middles, one setter, one opposite and one libero. The seven athletes with the highest vote totals from each position will earn a spot on the first team, while the next seven highest voted players will make up the second team.

For more details on the LOVB Icons program, voting instructions and updates, please visit https://lovb.com/vote/lovb-icons.

