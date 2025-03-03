Annie Drews Schumacher, Magda Jehlárová Earn Player of the Week Honors

After standout performances at Weekend with LOVB in Madison last week, Annie Drews Schumacher and Magdalena Jehlárová have earned League One Volleyball's Player of the Week honors for week eight.

Offensive Player of the Week: Annie Drews Schumacher, LOVB Madison

Annie was a force last week, leading Madison to a pair of wins in front of their home crowd. She landed 40 kills on a .304 attack percentage, adding four aces and three blocks. During February 28's four-set win against LOVB Omaha, she set personal season highs with 23 kills, three aces and two blocks.

A two-time Olympic medalist for the U.S., Annie is second on Madison with 106 points this season and third with 94 kills.

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Middle blocker Magdalena Jehlárová also played her best match of the season last weekend, leading LOVB Atlanta's rally to reverse sweep Omaha March 1. The NCAA's career blocking leader dominated the net, blocking nine Omaha attacks to tie LOVB's single-match record. With a 50.0% block percentage, half of Magda's attempts ended in a successful block.

She added 12 kills - also an individual season high - for 21 total points. A second-year pro from Přerov, Czechia, Magda has 13 blocks, 43 kills and is hitting .493 in 2025.

Week nine of LOVB Pro's inaugural season begins Thursday, March 6 when Omaha hosts LOVB Salt Lake at 8 p.m. Central. That match will be broadcast on ESPNU and available for streaming on ESPN+.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Week Seven

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Kotoe Inoue, LOVB Austin

Week Six

LOVB Classic MVP: Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Week Five

Offensive Player of the Week: Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Four

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Madi Rishel, LOVB Houston

Week Three

Offensive Player of the Week: Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week: Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Week Two

Offensive Player of the Week: Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Defensive Player of the Week: Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Omaha

Week One

Offensive Player of the Week: Jaali Winters, LOVB Omaha

Defensive Player of the Week: Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

