Louisville Bats to Kick off Holiday Season with 12 Days of Batsmas

November 30, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats are going to kick off the holiday season in style with nearly two full weeks of giveaways, promotions and sales. The 12 Days of Batsmas will begin on Friday, December 1 and run through Tuesday, December 12.

Each day will feature a new, exclusive offer from the Louisville Bats to help fans gear up for the holidays. Fans can expect to see player autograph giveaways, team store sales and ticket promotions throughout Batsmas. The stretch gets going Friday, December 1 with free shipping on all orders from the Bats Team Store.

Details of each day's promotion can be found on all official Louisville Bats social media platforms. Giveaways will be exclusive to Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). For the giveaways, fans will be asked to sign up via a link to enter a drawing. All promotions/giveaways will be revealed at 10:00 am E.T. each day. A giveaway or offer is valid only the day on which it is announced.

All Bats ticket packages are available now at BatsBaseball.com or by calling the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287. All purchasers of Buddy's Best Five and up will receive exclusive gifts, including Elly De La Cruz and Muhammad Ali bobbleheads. Those plan holders will also be able to enter an exclusive lottery for the opportunity to purchase Savannah Bananas tickets.

Opening Night 2024 is set for Friday, March 29 as the Bats host the Indianapolis Indians at 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.