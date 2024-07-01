Looking Back: Tyson Gibson Turns in Career-Best Figures

July 1, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - After being named the 2020 NLL Rookie of the Year, it's common knowledge that forward Tyson Gibson was a promising box lacrosse talent since the moment he entered the league.

Three seasons later, since the Mammoth acquired his talents from the New York Riptide back in 2021, he's worked his way up to becoming Colorado's third-leading scorer during his second complete campaign rocking burgundy and black.

Notching a career-best 55 points (21g, 34a) in 18 regular season appearances during the 2023-24 season, it's easy to see Gibson took another step in his ascension as one of the NLL's top right-handed finishers. Logging both new personal-best totals in goals (21) and assists (34), he, Connor Kelly and Zed Williams led the way across the set from Eli McLaughlin and company as one of the deeper skill groups in the league.

And that was WITHOUT fellow right-handed producer in teammate Ryan Lee serving as the team's quarterback last season! (Sure, Lee soaks up some of those looks when he returns this fall, but he'll also be able to create just as many, if not more, quality looks for Gibson in 2024-25 and beyond).

Lighting his former team up (New York Riptide) for a career-high four goals (amongst six total points) Feb. 23 inside Ball Arena, the next-level performance represented just one of six instances the Maple, Ontario native earned five or more points last season. Scoring at least one point in each of his 18 games played, he was one of just three Mammoth players to score in each game they appeared in, joining Kelly and McLaughlin as one of the squad's most consistent presences.

Adding in 66 loose balls, one caused turnover and zero penalty minutes despite playing starter-caliber minutes during each of the squad's regular season contests, Gibson has never been one to let a few extra shoves or checks stop him from getting the job done. Nor does he retaliate after getting bumped and nudged following a conversion, as he stayed out of the penalty box the entire season. Which, in a game where one goal can often make the difference, is huge for helping his team stay in a disciplined, efficient lane.

Potentially just as important, Gibson continues to warm up in the locker room, at practice and as a voice on in the huddle as the 27-year-old standout becomes more and more comfortable in Colorado.

Having spent the entire regular season campaign in Denver, regularly engaged in the community by coaching local lacrosse squads, appearing at various school events and even visiting some friends and families over at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, he is 100% bought into Colorado Lacrosse at all levels and will continue to grow the game as a player, coach and mentor alike.

Similar to his right-handed producer in Connor Kelly, Gibson is likely to return via a multi-year deal in the coming weeks as General Manager Brad Self and company continue to assemble the upcoming season's personnel pool. LOUD HOUSE regulars would be wise to keep an eye on coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for news of Gibson's potential "Welcome Back" deal as he looks to take yet another step in his budding career!

