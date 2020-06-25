Live Baseball Returns to ONEOK Field with First-Ever Game for Drillers TCL Team Set for June 30

June 25, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





Live baseball returns to ONEOK Field when the Tulsa Drillers Texas Collegiate League team begins its first-ever season with a three-game homestand that will run from June 30 through July 2. Manager Tom Holliday and his squad will begin its 30-game season, presented by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, by hosting the TCL Frisco RoughRiders. All games will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The Texas Collegiate League was founded in 2004 and will enter this season with ten teams. The TCL is a wooden bat league that allows top college players with eligibility remaining to showcase and improve their skills in a wholesome, minor league-type atmosphere.

The Drillers TCL roster will include players from some of the nation's top baseball programs including OSU, OU, ORU, USC, Florida, West Virginia, Nebraska, Kentucky and several others.

The TCL games at ONEOK Field will resemble normal minor league games with similar types of promotions. The first homestand will begin with typical Opening Night festivities on Tuesday, June 30.

The following night, Wednesday, July 1, it will be Paws and $3 White Claws with fans able to bring their dogs to the game and White Claw Hard Seltzers on sale for only $3 each. The first homestand will conclude on Thursday, July 2 with a huge Independence Holiday Fireworks Spectacular.

Social-Distancing Practices will be implemented at the stadium with a reduced capacity. Attendance will be limited to approximately 1/3 of normal capacity at ONEOK Field.

Tickets for the opening homestand and all games this season are available at the stadium ticket office (918-744-5901), but fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online.

A complete rundown of the opening homestand is below.

Tuesday, June 30 . . . vs. TCL Frisco RoughRiders (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

OPENING NIGHT AT ONEOK FIELD!!!

It will be the first-ever game for the Tulsa Drillers Texas Collegiate League team as live baseball returns to ONEOK Field! The Drillers will debut their new, red Tulsa Drillers jerseys and caps with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation spelling of Tulsa, "Tvlse" on the fronts. You will not want to miss this opportunity to watch our newest team take the field for the first time. Opening Night is presented by Tedford Insurance, 2 Works for You and 97.5 KMOD.

Wednesday, July 1 . . . vs. TCL Frisco RoughRiders (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

PAWS & $3 WHITE CLAWS

One of our most popular promotions has a new name for 2020. Bark in the Park is even better and is now called Paws & $3 White Claws! It's your chance to bring your furry friend to the game as all dogs will be admitted free through the Oil Derrick and First Base Entrances with proof of proper vaccination and shot records. Dogs will be allowed in the grass berms in both left and right fields and in the Budweiser Terrace. In addition, fans ages 21 and over will be able to enjoy White Claws for only $3 per serving. It's all brought to you courtesy of City Vet Hospital, City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, 2 Works for You and 106.1 The Twister.

Thursday, July 2 . . . vs. TCL Frisco RoughRiders (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

INDEPENDENCE HOLIDAY FIREWORKS

Get an early start to your Holiday Weekend by celebrating our Independence with baseball and a HUGE fireworks show! This is our first fireworks show of 2020 and one you will not want to miss! Presented by PSO WindChoice, FOX23, News 102.3 and AM740 KRMG and 103.3 The Eagle.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 25, 2020

Live Baseball Returns to ONEOK Field with First-Ever Game for Drillers TCL Team Set for June 30 - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.